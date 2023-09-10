

National Youth Archery concludes with BKSP domination



BKSP topped the table winning 17 gold, seven silver and six bronze medals while Bangladesh Police Archery Club finished behind BKSP with one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.



Quantum Sportium stand the third position with one gold, and two bronze medals while Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) collected one gold medal.

Teerondaz Sangsad bagged five silver and equal number of bronze medals while Team Blazer BD Limited secured four silver and two bronze medals.



Beside, Bangladesh Ansar had to con content with a lone silver medal in the meet.



President of Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) and Bangladesh Olympic Association's vice-president Lieutenant General Md. Mainul Islam (retd) distributed the prizes after the competition.



Sponsor City Group Brand Manager Rubayet Ahmed, BAF'S General Secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, its Assistant General Secretaries Rosiduzzaman Serniyabat and Kamrul Islam, treasurer Md. Anisur Rahman and archery team's coach Martin Frederick were also present there.



Bangladesh Air Force, BKSP, Narail District Sports Association (DSA), Bangladesh Police Archery Club, Quantum Sportium, Chuadanga Archery Club, Asristy Archery Club, Team Blazer BD, Teerondaz Sangsad, Green Wood Club, Faridpur DSA, Najib Sporting Club, Purbo Alipur Jubo Sangha, Joypurhat DSA, Gopalganj DSA, Dontos Somaj Seba Sangha, Old Ideal Association and Dhaka Mariners Youngs' Club took part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF). �BSS



