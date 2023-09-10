Video
New Zealand's Adam Milne out of England ODI series

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

LONDON, SEPT 9: New Zealand paceman Adam Milne has been ruled out of the remainder of a one-day international series against England with a "low-grade" hamstring injury, team management announced Saturday.

The 31-year-old suffered what was described as hamstring tightness during training before Friday's series opener in Cardiff.

Milne did not feature in New Zealand's eight-wicket thrashing of England as the Black Caps went 1-0 up in a four-match contest against the 50-over world champions.

The right-arm quick, also selected in the ODI squad to travel to Bangladesh, will remain with the squad in England to work on his rehabilitation.

His injury has led to a call-up for Ben Lister ahead of the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday as both England and New Zealand continue their preparations ahead of a World Cup in India that gets underway next month.

Lister, a 27-year-old left-arm medium-pacer, is already in England with Kent, having signed with the southeast club to play in the closing games of English cricket's first-class County Championship season.

He has represented New Zealand in 10 Twenty20 internationals and won his solitary ODI cap against Pakistan in Karachi in May this year.     �AFP



