Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:29 AM
Woman's football coach resigns in Brazil after harassment claims

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BRAS�LIA, SEPT 9: The coach of a Brazil women's football team has resigned after several players accused him of sexual harassment, the club announced late Thursday.

Kleiton Lima, the coach of the Santos women's team, has "denied the accusation", the club said in a statement.

Several players had accused him of abuse during training sessions, of which they had sent evidence to club president Andres Rueda, reported Brazilian website UOL, without giving further details.

"An accusation like this is very serious and I will take legal measures," Lima was cited by UOL as saying.

He said he had never been the target of such complaints before, and accused players of trying to "tarnish" his 30-year coaching history.

Lima has coached the Santos team since 2022 and coached the national team for the 2011 Women's World Cup.    �AFP



