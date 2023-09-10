Video
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:28 AM
'BD-China relations to reach new height under BRI'

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Chinese Embassy chargé d' affaires Yan Hualong has said Beijing-Dhaka relations will reach a new height and open a new era of friendly cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"I believe that, under the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Bangladesh relations will surely reach a new height and open a new era of friendly cooperation."

The envoy said this at the inauguration of a three-day 'The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023' at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Dhaka on Friday. The exhibition will conclude today (Sunday).
The chargé d' affaires said Bangladesh had been the first country in South Asia to join the initiative.

The Chinese embassy in collaboration with the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI), and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) hosted this premium expo featuring infrastructure, ICT, textiles, trade and investment-based top companies from China and Bangladesh.

BIDA executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, EPB vice-chairman AHM Ahsan, BCCCI president Gazi Golam Murtoza and CEAB chairman Ke Changliang, among others, delivered speeches.

Counsellor Song Yang hosted the ceremony where nearly 400 representatives of Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises attended.

Addressing the event, Hualong said the Chinese embassy was holding the exhibition to vividly demonstrate the achievements of BRI in Bangladesh, build a platform for cooperation between Chinese and Bangladeshi companies and present a gift on the upcoming 74th anniversary of China.

The exhibitors include 15 Chinese companies whose South Asian regional headquarters are in Bangladesh, nearly 20 other large Chinese companies that are deeply operating in the Bangladesh market, and several large Bangladeshi companies and banks.

Hualong said economic and trade cooperation had always been an "important pillar of the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership."

Since Bangladesh joined the BRI, more and more Chinese companies had been investing in Bangladesh, he added. Currently, there are more than 670 Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh.

These companies were an important driving force for China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation, the envoy said.

They promote more Chinese capital, Chinese technology and Chinese standards to Bangladesh, providing impetus for the upgrading of Bangladesh's industrial structure and long-term economic development.

"They are committed to promoting bilateral trade and make positive contributions to Bangladesh's import of raw materials sectors and export of finished products sector," he said.

On the journey of Bangladesh's modernisation, the diplomat said China would always be a "trustworthy neighbour, close friend and cooperative partner."

"China will continue to encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Bangladesh economic and trade relations."

Nearly 60 Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises, banks, government agencies use more than 120 standard booths to demonstrate the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh. More than 3,000 professional visitors are expected to attend the show.



