

IRF holds day-long training workshop in city



Chief Executive Officer of Chartered Life Insurance SM Ziaul Haque was keynote speakers in the event. He spoke about challenges that the emerging sector is facing and said insurance market should expend involving people through new products.



Chartered Life is working on several new products to expand its market; he said adding demands for these products are constantly increasing as people are accepting them in changing situation. .

The workshop imparts training to members on insurance investment, return and management cost. He answered various questions of members taking part in the training.



SM Ziaul Haque cautions IRF members about corruption in the insurance sector at the beginning of the day in a three-phase training workshop. After that, the chief financial officer of the company, Manzoor Ahmed, gave an idea about the financial report of the insurance company.



At the end, the company's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Emdad Ullah informed IRF members about more new products of Chartered Life.



In response to questions, SM Ziaul Haque said insurance companies wants to invest where risk is low. Bonds are the main source of risk-free investment. But the income that comes from bonds is very inadequate. So we have to invest in the capital market for good returns.



He said about 60 percent of Chartered Life's investment returns are coming from the capital market.



As a new company we have yet to settle any major insurance claims. However, after 2025, most of our policies will expire and we will need large amount of money to pay our clients.



Keeping that in mind, we have already taken various steps so that Chartered Life can conveniently refund the customer at any time.



IRF President Gazi Anwarul Haque presided over the workshop and General Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Sumon moderate in the programme.



