Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IRF holds day-long training workshop in city

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Correspondent

IRF holds day-long training workshop in city

IRF holds day-long training workshop in city

Insurance Reporters Forum (IRF) holds a day-long training workshop on Saturday for its members in collaboration with Chartered Life Insurance Co at its own office in Rampura in the capital. It was participated by 26 members of the forum.

Chief Executive Officer of Chartered Life Insurance SM Ziaul Haque was keynote speakers in the event. He spoke about challenges that the emerging sector is facing and said insurance market should expend involving people through new products.

Chartered Life is working on several new products to expand its market; he said adding demands for these products are constantly increasing as people are accepting them in changing situation. .

The workshop imparts training to members on insurance investment, return and management cost. He answered various questions of members taking part in the training.

SM Ziaul Haque cautions IRF members about corruption in the insurance sector at the beginning of the day in a three-phase training workshop. After that, the chief financial officer of the company, Manzoor Ahmed, gave an idea about the financial report of the insurance company.

At the end, the company's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Emdad Ullah informed IRF members about more new products of Chartered Life.

In response to questions, SM Ziaul Haque said insurance companies wants to invest where risk is low. Bonds are the main source of risk-free investment. But the income that comes from bonds is very inadequate. So we have to invest in the capital market for good returns.

He said about 60 percent of Chartered Life's investment returns are coming from the capital market.

As a new company we have yet to settle any major insurance claims. However, after 2025, most of our policies will expire and we will need large amount of money to pay our clients.

Keeping that in mind, we have already taken various steps so that Chartered Life can conveniently refund the customer at any time.

IRF President Gazi Anwarul Haque presided over the workshop and General Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Sumon moderate in the programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Summit Group to invest $3b in clean-energy push
'BD-China relations to reach new height under BRI'
IRF holds day-long training workshop in city
Gas shortage hinders investment in BD, BCCCI seminar told
BBF holds Communication Summit to address challenges
European, US stocks finish week on positive note
ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023
StanChart launches cashless offers ahead of Durga Puja


Latest News
Macron to visit Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house while in Dhaka
2 cases lodged, more than 500 sued over CU vandalism
No Messi, no problem as Miami win again
Morocco earthquake toll crosses more than 2,000
Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat in must-win game
BNP buried caretaker govt system in 2006, now no scope to exhume it: Inu
BNP’s show off is over: Hasan
Pakistan announce playing XI against India
BNP is upset seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Oust fascist Awami League govt at any cost: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export
Ronaldo suspended for one match
Sheikh Hasina in Joe Biden's selfie
7 Tiktok gang members held over cutting off youth's wrist in Dhaka
3.50 lakh bags of saline will reach in country within 2-day: Health minister
Aman Ullah Aman to surrender on Sunday in graft case
Morocco earthquake: Death toll climbs to 820
Bangladesh-US ties multifaceted, comprehensive: Resnick
Schoolboy beaten to death in capital: 5 accused nabbed
PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft