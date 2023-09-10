

Gas shortage hinders investment in BD, BCCCI seminar told



Sheikh Amin, Director of Akiz Group made this presentation in front of senior Titus Gas officials and bidders companies at a seminar titled Stakeholder Consultation: Expectations and Prospects organized by Chinese Embassy and Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) in Bangladesh on Saturday.



Akiz CNG official complained they have invested one million dollars in a CNG plant in Tangail. Machinery has been imported and set-up. But it cannot start operation due to non-availability of gas connection.

At this time Engr. Swagatam Kumar Saha DGM, Titas Gas aid, "Getting gas connection is very important in the industry for investment.



But we have a supply shortage as per demand. Petrobangla is trying to import LNG and set up LNG terminal to overcome the crisis. We can start gas connection within a short time."



Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's (BIDA) Director General Shah Mohammad Mahboob advised the Akiz Group to come to BIDA office on Sunday and said, "Come to BIDA tomorrow, we will work on your matter."



Another entrepreneur said 'LC opening is now being rejected by foreign countries including China. He wanted to know the answer and wondered should Bangladesh introduce some financial instruments to address this challenge.



In response, Abdullah Al Mamun, Joint Director of Foreign Exchange Investment Department of Bangladesh Bank, said they are finding problems in opening LC. "We will discuss the matter with banks. Hopefully, this problem will be solved soon," he said.



BCCCI and China Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB) members highlighted various problems in the seminar organized at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in the capital.



A Chinese entrepreneur said, it is time-consuming to get one year visa and work permit in Bangladesh. He seeks BIDA intervention,



In response to this question, Shah Mohammad Mahboob said for security reasons the processing is being delayed. We have taken the initiative to digitally file transactions, which will take less time.



He advised Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Land Officer in case of any complication regarding land purchase or lease to take help from relevant offices. He said land law in Bangladesh is very complicated and we are working to make it easier.



BCCCI president Gazi Golam Murtoza said investors have to wait longer to get work permit creating frustration among them. He said, there is a lot of frustration among Chinese investors and their problems must be quickly solved.



Avijit Chowdhury, executive member of BIDA said Bangladesh needs huge Chinese investment to meet post LDC challenges. WE are working so that our foreign investor can come to Bangladesh with full security and safety.

BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha also spoke on the occasion.



For gas supply crisis business are failing to make investment and industrialization is hampering. The government is failing to give gas connection holding the applications pending for a long time. Investors are disappointed.Sheikh Amin, Director of Akiz Group made this presentation in front of senior Titus Gas officials and bidders companies at a seminar titled Stakeholder Consultation: Expectations and Prospects organized by Chinese Embassy and Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) in Bangladesh on Saturday.Akiz CNG official complained they have invested one million dollars in a CNG plant in Tangail. Machinery has been imported and set-up. But it cannot start operation due to non-availability of gas connection.At this time Engr. Swagatam Kumar Saha DGM, Titas Gas aid, "Getting gas connection is very important in the industry for investment.But we have a supply shortage as per demand. Petrobangla is trying to import LNG and set up LNG terminal to overcome the crisis. We can start gas connection within a short time."Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's (BIDA) Director General Shah Mohammad Mahboob advised the Akiz Group to come to BIDA office on Sunday and said, "Come to BIDA tomorrow, we will work on your matter."Another entrepreneur said 'LC opening is now being rejected by foreign countries including China. He wanted to know the answer and wondered should Bangladesh introduce some financial instruments to address this challenge.In response, Abdullah Al Mamun, Joint Director of Foreign Exchange Investment Department of Bangladesh Bank, said they are finding problems in opening LC. "We will discuss the matter with banks. Hopefully, this problem will be solved soon," he said.BCCCI and China Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB) members highlighted various problems in the seminar organized at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in the capital.A Chinese entrepreneur said, it is time-consuming to get one year visa and work permit in Bangladesh. He seeks BIDA intervention,In response to this question, Shah Mohammad Mahboob said for security reasons the processing is being delayed. We have taken the initiative to digitally file transactions, which will take less time.He advised Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Land Officer in case of any complication regarding land purchase or lease to take help from relevant offices. He said land law in Bangladesh is very complicated and we are working to make it easier.BCCCI president Gazi Golam Murtoza said investors have to wait longer to get work permit creating frustration among them. He said, there is a lot of frustration among Chinese investors and their problems must be quickly solved.Avijit Chowdhury, executive member of BIDA said Bangladesh needs huge Chinese investment to meet post LDC challenges. WE are working so that our foreign investor can come to Bangladesh with full security and safety.BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha also spoke on the occasion.