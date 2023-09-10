BBF holds Communication Summit to address challenges







Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) hosted the event, the 12th edition of Communication Summit, in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and in association with The Daily Star at InterContinental Dhaka.



Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) and Roaring Lions; Knowledge Partner - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Hospitality Partner - InterContinental Dhaka; Technology Partner - aamra Technologies Ltd.; PR Partner - Backpage PR were the other strategic partner of the summit.

The summit brought together local and global industry professionals and thought leaders to exchange insights on communication trends, strategies, challenges, and solutions.



The summit hosted an engaging agenda comprising 03 Keynote Sessions taken by renowned global experts, 04 pertinent Panel Discussions, 03 Insight Sessions and 01 Case Study. The summit featured timely and effective issues like "Customer-Centric Advertising: Aligning the Creatives to Deliver Personalized Experiences in New Media Age, AI in the Creative Industries: Opportunities and Pitfalls, Shaping the Future of Media Consumption: Trends, Technologies, and Audience Engagement," in the intensive insight sessions.



Moreover, the panel discussions were decorated with discussion generative topics such as "The Client Brief: Do we take proper care of Creative Fetus, How to Overcome Creative Constipation and Crafting Genuine Messages in a World of Delusion," to bring forward different angles and aspects for the attendees to perceive.



Addressing the occasion, BBF Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam said: "We are living in the golden age of creative disruption. AI was in its premature stage during the last communication summit. But within a year, as we have gathered here today, we have glimpsed the true potential of AI. So, from now on, the road to going ahead should be filled with more innovative approaches. At the same time, we must be more critical in telling our social issues through our creative communications."



The main attraction of the event, however remained with the three exclusive keynote sessions conducted by globally reputed speakers like Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group; President, The Advertising Club, India; President, Response, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.; Executive Committee Member, International Advertising Association IAA; Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India; and Ali Shahbaz, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi Group Singapore; Director, World Toilet Organization.



The experts sharing their diverse experiences and knowledge with the Bangladeshi creative industry professionals at the event created a new arena for our local creative industry to develop and deliver more engaging communications in the upcoming days.



The summit was also graced by distinguished and reputed local speakers, including Galib Bin Mohammad, Brand and Marketing Consultant; Salahuddin Shahed, Chief Executive Officer, FCB Bitopi, Tanvir Hossain, Executive Creative Director, Sun Communications Ltd.; Drabir Alam, COO & Director, X - Intergrated Marketing Agency; Risalat Siddique, Chairman (The Man of Steel), Analyzen Bangladesh Ltd.; Shamim Uz Zaman, Head of Brands & Marketing Communication, Robi Axiata Ltd.; Urfi Ahmad, Brand and Communications Director, Banglalink, and many more. Additionally, Kaniska Chakraborty, renowned Brand & Communication Professional conducted the summit.



