

ActionAid, BYS holds Bangladesh Youth COP 2023



The first day of the Bangladesh Youth COP 2023 was inaugurated in the Global Platform Bangladesh office, emphasising the significance of youth-led initiatives and the Green Manifesto.



The need for prioritising renewable energy, loss & damage fund, and gender justice in climate action also came out as the key asks of the youth.

On the first day of the Youth COP, 100 young people participated in a workshop and voiced their demands on safe drinking water, coastal and wetlands crises, challenges of drought and flood affected areas, issues in the agriculture frontier, urban resilience and pollution, and gender justice and energy transition.



Young leaders shared their experience and perspectives on alternative practices, along the scope of innovation in carbon credit, transformation of pollution to sustainable solution and in agriculture & food security in the context of Bangladesh.



During the inaugural session, Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, remarked, "Young people have grasped the connections between climate justice and sustainable development.



They are stepping up to tackle climate change. Their concerns must reach COP 28, in my opinion. This conference has the potential to capture the international community's attention and forge a connection between policymakers and youth advocates."



Md Al Amin, a youth climate activist said, "Salinity is increasing day by day, which is creating a crisis for agriculture and safe water. In coastal areas like Barguna, Satkhira, we see a cry for clean water.



Women and children are facing many problems. So now is the time to take appropriate steps to prevent climate crisis."



The second day of the event took place online. A series of regional consultations were conducted on the climate vulnerable and disaster-prone regions prior to Bangladesh Youth COP in Cox's Bazar, Sunamganj and Shatkhira.



Through a session, the findings from these consultations were shared, highlighting the impacts of climate change in those areas.



The urgent need to address loss & damage aspect due to climate change, along with climate financing and advocacy procedures, were emphasised, to be included in the upcoming COP28.



The session on young women and climate justice explored the vulnerabilities posed on women due to climate change, on women-led climate actions in Bangladesh and the pivotal role of young people in achieving climate justice, and on the specific demands of women in the battle against climate change in the context of Bangladesh.



The closing plenary was attended by Dr. Mattia Ventura, Head of mission, Italian Embassy; Gwyn Lewis, Coordinator, UN Resident, Dr. Saleemul Haq, Director, ICCCAD and Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh.



