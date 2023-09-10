StanChart launches cashless offers ahead of Durga Puja







As with any holiday, the shopping list for Durga Puja is a long one. To help customers to enjoy a hassle-free holiday season, StanChart is enabling the cashless lifestyle with great discounts on online shopping - making the shopping experience quick, easy, and convenient, while leaving more time for those special moments with loved ones, says a press release.



Special offers on clothes and accessories will help customers to add more colour to all five days of the celebration.

An array of benefits on jewellery, electronics, furniture, and personal care items will also be available. Customers will also have the ability plan travel with great deals - including savings on airlines, resorts, hotels, and travel agency services.



StanChart customers will enjoy up to 50% discount on Durga Puja offers. Just like in the past, these deals and discounts will be curated in partnership with exclusive fashion houses and beloved brands.



Credit card transactions will help customers to accumulate reward points that translates into even more savings! The Bank hopes customers will go cashless and enjoy this wide range of benefits.



With Durga Puja coming up in late October, preparations - specially shopping - have already begun. To make the countdown to the festive period even more exciting, Standard Chartered (StanChart) has partnered with popular lifestyle, travel, dining, and home goods brands to bring a vast array of unique special offers to customers.As with any holiday, the shopping list for Durga Puja is a long one. To help customers to enjoy a hassle-free holiday season, StanChart is enabling the cashless lifestyle with great discounts on online shopping - making the shopping experience quick, easy, and convenient, while leaving more time for those special moments with loved ones, says a press release.Special offers on clothes and accessories will help customers to add more colour to all five days of the celebration.An array of benefits on jewellery, electronics, furniture, and personal care items will also be available. Customers will also have the ability plan travel with great deals - including savings on airlines, resorts, hotels, and travel agency services.StanChart customers will enjoy up to 50% discount on Durga Puja offers. Just like in the past, these deals and discounts will be curated in partnership with exclusive fashion houses and beloved brands.Credit card transactions will help customers to accumulate reward points that translates into even more savings! The Bank hopes customers will go cashless and enjoy this wide range of benefits.