RU Business Club holds workshop on sales career

Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:27 AM
Business

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023
Business Desk

The Rajshahi University Business Club (RUBC) orchestrated a power-packed event, "CareerCompass: 360� Guide to Careers in Sales," that left a lasting impact on attendees seeking to explore the dynamic realm of sales careers.

Held at the Deans Complex recently, where event drew students, faculty, and industry experts to engage in insightful discussions and networking, says a press release.

The rain served as an unconventional backdrop, underscoring the unwavering commitment of both organizers and attendees to the pursuit of knowledge. The goal of the event was evident - to empower students with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse facets of a career in sales.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Ashik Reza, regional manager of Asian Paints. With a wealth of experience in the sales domain, Reza captivated the audience as he shared his journey, from humble beginnings to his current leadership role.

His insights were both inspiring and informative, painting a vivid picture of what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of sales.

Attendees gained insights into the foundational skills and qualities needed for a thriving career in sales. Strategies to navigate the ever-evolving sales landscape were unveiled, allowing participants to grasp the art of effective selling.

Secrets behind successful careers in sales were revealed through firsthand anecdotes and real-world experiences. Finally, attendees had the opportunity to pose questions to the expert panel, resulting in insightful discussions.

The interactive nature of the event allowed attendees to actively participate, ensuring their queries were addressed and insights gained.

Networking opportunities were abundant, enabling students to connect with industry experts and like-minded peers, fostering a community of aspiring sales professionals.

The interactions and knowledge-sharing extended beyond the scheduled sessions, with Ashik Reza and the guests taking time to engage in informal discussions with club members, offering insights into the corporate sales landscape.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including ATM Shahed Parvez, Lecturer at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Rajshahi.

Ashik Reza, Prithiraj Prodhan (Club President), Farhan Tanvir Shovon (Vice President), and S. M. Moinul Hasan (Vice President) were also present, demonstrating their support for the club's endeavours.

To express gratitude for Mr. Reza's impactful presence, RUBC presented him with a heartfelt letter of appreciation. A bouquet of flowers accompanied the letter, symbolizing the club's admiration and respect.



