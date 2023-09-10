Video
Huawei joins BRI Bangladesh Expo 2023

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Correspondent

Huawei joins BRI Bangladesh Expo 2023

The three-day-long the Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023was inaugurated at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal, Dhaka on Friday.
 
The event that serves as a platform to highlight the collaborative spirit between the two nations and showcase innovative technologies for maximizing digitalization, will conclude on today (Sunday), says a press release.

The Embassy of China in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) have organized the event.

Huawei, at the exhibitor will unveil a diverse portfolio of advanced technologies and products, encompassing sectors such as Cloud Technology, Digital Power (Solar Power Inverters), and Carrier Network solutions such as 5G, 5.5G and their prospect to society and industry.

Besides, Huawei will showcase innovative solutions, including, Smart Classrooms, Smart Transportation, Smart Ports and Smart City.

Regarding Huawei's involvement in this exhibition Jason Li, Board Member and Director Public Affairs and Communications of Huawei South Asia, shares, "As an enabler in Bangladesh's progress in the ICT ecosystem, Huawei is going to showcase its latest breakthrough solutions in ICT in this exhibition that commits diverse industry collaborations. Our aspiration is to be a trusted partner in realizing the Smart Bangladesh vision.

With our services and solutions in telecom network, digital power, cloud, and enterprise arena we are always there to bring digital to every person, home and organization and build a fully connected, intelligent Bangladesh."

He added, "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh 2023 exhibition will pave the way for enhanced collaboration between Chinese and Bangladeshi partners and stakeholders, bringing all of us closer to our shared vision of maximizing digitalization."

Two special seminars will be organized at the exhibition to discuss the issues, successes, prospects and aspirations of Chinese investors. There will be job fair as well on these three days. Interested candidates can submit their CV at various pavilions.



