Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:27 AM
Home Business

Samsung’s newest television series hits market

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Samsung is launching its latest series of televisions, C-series today (Sunday) as the hype regarding the upcoming Cricket World Cup is gaining momentum across the country.

Presenting cutting-edge technology for the most immersive experience, this range of TV is designed to bring the cricket pitch right to your home, says a press release.

The South Korean electronics giant brings in the C-series featuring the company's newest innovations, all packed into one. Samsung's innovation-led C series is divided into three segments- Neo QLED , QLED and UHD .

The Neo QLED models range from 55-inch to 75-inch models priced at BDT 239,900 to BDT 499,900. QLED TV models come in 55-inch and 65-inch models priced at 165,900 and 249,900, respectively. Besides, the UHD TV models range from 43-inch to 65-inch models priced at BDT 65,900 to BDT 182,900.

The latest C series is energy efficient, eco-friendly, and enables smart connectivity with privacy protection.
All of these televisions ensure the best immersive experience through 4k videos, impeccable sound delivery, boundless screen, and a stunning slim design.

For all the cricket lovers in town, televisions in this series are all set to take the cricket experience to a new level - an experience that is no less than watching live at the stadium!

Customers purchasing this device will also receive an array of surprises. With every TV purchase comes a free Gift Box to bring in the wow factor, containing Fan Jersey, Cap, and Water Bottle and cashback up to BDT 20,000.

Moreover, one-to-one offers for corporate houses will enable them to enjoy 24 months of EMI benefits in addition to other discounts. Customers will also enjoy free delivery, free installation, 5-year service warranty and in-home service.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director and Head of Business at the consumer electronics wing of Samsung Bangladesh, said, "As the World Cup is knocking right at our doors, our latest offerings are an amalgamation of the latest innovations from Samsung.

The TVs deliver an immersive experience set to impress all cricket lovers. From viewing to sound, this range of televisions can take reality to the next level!"




