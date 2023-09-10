BD officials call for increased BRI cooperation







They made the remarks when speaking at the opening ceremony of "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023" held in the Bangladeshi capital, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Initiative.



The BRI has already brought transformative changes to Bangladesh as "it has strengthened our role as a vital connector in regional trade network," Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), supervised by the Prime Minister's Office, said at the ceremony attended by nearly 400 representatives of Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises.

"Active participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative is central to the two countries' relationship," he added, noting brighter prospects for the China-Bangladesh relationship, with trade and investment cooperation being a strong pillar.



"Our participation in the Belt and Road Initiative is a testament to our shared commitment. So, let us see this moment, harness the opportunities it presents and work together to build a more prosperous and interconnected world," said Miah, also a senior secretary of the Bangladeshi government.



Under the BRI, he said Bangladesh has implemented mega projects like the Padma Bridge Rail link, the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, South Asia's largest sewage treatment plant, numerous power projects, and the Bangabandhu Bangladesh China-Friendship Exhibition Center.



Addressing the ceremony, A.H.M. Ahsan, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Bangladesh's Export Promotion Bureau, said the BRI put forward 10 years ago is "a visionary project aimed at revitalizing the connectivity among Asia, Europe and Africa."



"Over the past decade, we have witnessed the transformative impact of the BRI on global trade and investment with Bangladesh being an enthusiastic participant in this journey," he noted.



Given Bangladesh's strategic location as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia, he said, "Our nation has been a natural partner."



Bangladesh and China possess immense untapped potential for further collaboration, he said, noting, "China stands as Bangladesh's top trading partner, a leading source of direct foreign investment and a significant source of raw material for our manufacturing industries." �UNB



