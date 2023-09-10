Bank Asia holds Managers’ Meet 2023

Video
Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Bank Asia Ltd organised a day-long 'Managers' Meet 2023' with the motto "Time for Transformation" at the InterContinental Dhaka in the capital recently.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Nafees Khundker, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, directors of the bank, and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (Current Charge), attended the programme, says a press release.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, along with deputy managing directors, departmental heads and branch heads totaling around 200 people attended the programme.

The meeting reviewed the bank's business opportunities and challenges of the year 2023 and put forward recommendations and suggestions to meet the target and bring forth desired strategic changes.



