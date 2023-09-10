Video
Akij Board Mills unveils creative innovations at dealer confce

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Akij Particle Board Mills Limited, a part of AkijBashir Group, made a momentous product and innovation announcement during the Grand Dealer Conference, held at Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.

Khourshed Alam, the Director of Akij Building Materials, unveiled these game-changing innovations during the prestigious "Akij Board and Akij Door Dealer Conference-2023," held at a luxurious five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar.

In addition to the 450+ dealers from all corners of Bangladesh, top officials from AkijBashir Group, including HR Director Dilruba Sharmin Khan, graced the event with their presence.

The conference, which attracted the participation of approximately 450 dealers and representatives from Akij Board and Akij Door nationwide, was a resounding success.

Among the attendees, 26 individuals received prestigious national and regional awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions as dealers.

Akij Board, the largest board plant in South Asia and a revered name in the country, has long been at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking products and innovations.

Staying true to this tradition, the company unveiled a range of new products and innovations at the conference, with a promise of even more to come in the coming years.

According to the company, these new offerings are poised to revolutionize the interior and furniture industry in the country while significantly reducing the reliance on imports.

In addition to these exciting innovations, Akij Board has been a stalwart champion of environmental conservation.

The company's commitment to preserving approximately 300,000 cubic meters of wood annually through the use of their boards and extensive tree planting initiatives nationwide demonstrates their dedication to environmental protection.

At the innovation-focused conference hosted by Akij Board, several groundbreaking innovations were introduced, including the Premium Matte Surface 'Ultimate', Standard and High Moisture Resistance (HMR) MDF boards, Plywood, and EDGE Bending.

These innovations are set to usher in transformative changes in the country's furniture and interior design industry.

From the introduction of these diverse, technologically advanced, and colorful Akij boards, architects and interior designers will have the creative freedom to design furniture and interiors to their exact specifications.



