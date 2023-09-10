

LankaBangla holds tree plantation event in Rajshahi City



The program was inaugurated by Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, A.H.M. Khairuzzaman (Liton), a Presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, and Khaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC.



The main objective of this tree planting program is to encourage everyone to plant trees voluntarily in order to beautify road from Shaheed A.H.M. Kamruzzaman Chattar to Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi City and increase the country's forest resources and maintain environmental balance.

Under this tree plantation programme, LankaBangla Foundation has provided 12,312 saplings of various species to Rajshahi City Corporation at the initial stage.



These saplings will be planted to beautify road from Shahid A.H.M. KamruzzamanChattar to Shah Makhdum Airport in the city. The tree planting program will be expanded on the entire 8.5-kilometer road in phases.



Shahidul Islam, Ward Councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation of Ward No. 18 was present at the tree planting ceremony along with other LankaBangla Finance PLC officials: Mostafa Kamal - Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Shoaib - Head of Corporate Financial Services; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General Infrastructure and Services (GIS); Md Raziuddin, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications; Mohibul Hasan Shajal - Head of Rajshahi Branch and other senior officials from both the organizations were also present.



With the cooperation of Rajshahi City Corporation, LankaBangla Foundation organized a tree planting programme in Nawdapara, Rajshahi Metropolitan City on Thursday, says a press release.The program was inaugurated by Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, A.H.M. Khairuzzaman (Liton), a Presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, and Khaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC.The main objective of this tree planting program is to encourage everyone to plant trees voluntarily in order to beautify road from Shaheed A.H.M. Kamruzzaman Chattar to Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi City and increase the country's forest resources and maintain environmental balance.Under this tree plantation programme, LankaBangla Foundation has provided 12,312 saplings of various species to Rajshahi City Corporation at the initial stage.These saplings will be planted to beautify road from Shahid A.H.M. KamruzzamanChattar to Shah Makhdum Airport in the city. The tree planting program will be expanded on the entire 8.5-kilometer road in phases.Shahidul Islam, Ward Councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation of Ward No. 18 was present at the tree planting ceremony along with other LankaBangla Finance PLC officials: Mostafa Kamal - Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Shoaib - Head of Corporate Financial Services; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General Infrastructure and Services (GIS); Md Raziuddin, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications; Mohibul Hasan Shajal - Head of Rajshahi Branch and other senior officials from both the organizations were also present.