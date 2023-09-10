Video
IFIC Bank extends support to Kumudini Nursing School and College

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IFIC, the largest bank in the country private sector with over 1300 branches and sub-branches, extended support to Kumudini Nursing School and College for its Diploma in Nursing program as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur, Tangail, says a press release.

Shah Alam Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IFIC Bank PLC, and Rajiv Prasad Saha, Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Limited, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Senior officials from both organizations and students enrolled in Diploma in Nursing program were present during the signing ceremony.

Under the terms of this agreement, IFIC Bank will provide extensive support for the education of 200 students enrolled in Diploma in Nursing course for the academic year 2023-2024.



