

Exim Bank holds business development meeting



Exim Bank has organized Business Development Meeting for Dhaka north and south Region on Saturday, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as Chief Guest at EXIM Bank Head Office.Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Dhaka Regional Manager Md. Moidul Islam, All Managers, 2nd Officers, Investment In-charge, Foreign Trade In-charge and Sub-branch In-charge under Dhaka region and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the meeting.Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed on this occasion the overall business performance of the bank and gave clear instructions to achieve the annual business target for 2023.