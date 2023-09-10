

Shwapno opens new outlet in Mohammadpur



Abu Naser, Operations Director of Shwapno inaugurated this new outlet recently, says a press release.



Salimullah Salu, Commissioner of Ward No. 29 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) was present as special guest.

Md Shamsuzzaman, Head of Business Expansion of Shwapno; Saiful Alam Rasel , Head of Retail Administration, Ranjan Al Mida, Regional Head of Operations of Shwapno and others were also present during the inauguration of the new outlet.



Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "Shwapno is now in 58 districts of the country. This new outlet will further expand our range of services."



Abu Nasser, Director of Operations of Shwapno, said, "On the occasion of the inauguration, Shwapno has all the attractive offers for the customers throughout the month. In addition to Buy One Get One Free, there will be cash discounts.



