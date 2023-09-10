Nvidia CEO says AI could soon become India's biggest export







Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, who is visiting India and who announced the partnerships at a media conference in Bengaluru, said such infrastructure could make AI India's biggest export soon. "India already has lots of data.



You have very diverse languages, a diverse population with diverse needs, different from the rest of the world, which means you have a local market.

You also produce more computer scientists than any other country on the planet (to create solutions for the world). The only thing the country really needs is the computing infrastructure," he said.



The partnership with Reliance is for the company to service its 450 million customers, while that with Tata Group is to establish infrastructure that other Indian companies can use.



Reliance is expected to develop a large language model trained on India's vernacular languages and roll out generative AI services.



That could enable services like real-time translations that allow two people speaking different languages to understand each other.



"Reliance probably has more customers than any company on the planet. They have more data than any company on the planet. They probably support all 22 languages.



We're going to build AI infrastructure. And as a result, they can create AI models and AI services for their customers," said Huang.



For the Tatas, group company Tata Communications will establish the infrastructure. That infrastructure, Huang said, will support all the AI companies in India.



"They (AI companies) are all clamouring for access to infrastructure. Today, they have to export their engineers to go work in California, to access the infrastructure.



There's no reason to do that if you build the infrastructure here," he said. Tata Communications could provide supercomputing on a rental or pay-as-you-go model to Indian AI companies.



Huang said TCS will use the infrastructure to train its over 600,000 IT professionals in AI, so that "instead of developing business operations applications in the backroom, they will be creating AI applications for the front office."



Tata Motors, he said, is undertaking a digital transformation - from design, styling, engineering, simulation testing, all the way to the autonomous vehicle capabilities - and AI will be part of that entire chain.



The AI infrastructure, he said, will enable Tata Motors to "build in India, use in India, and even export from India."



On Monday, Huang, now the 28th richest man in the world following Nvidia's share price surge, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.



Huang said he told the PM that Nvidia wants to help accelerate the building of AI infrastructure in the country. "There is no need to export all of the data created here to companies in the west. �TNN



