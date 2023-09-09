

Hasina, Modi agree to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through talks



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this during a media briefing about the outcome of the bilateral meeting between Modi and visting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"The Prime Minister of India expressed his deep gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her contribution to ensuring the existing peaceful situation in the North Eastern region of his country," Momen said.

The bilateral meeting took place at the official residence of the Indian prime minister in New Delhi.



Momen said that both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction over the existing deep relationship between Bangladesh and India.



"And they agreed to take effective steps to further this relationship," he said.



Hasina noted that after his successful state visit to New Delhi on 04-08 September last year, a lot of visible progress has been achieved in various areas of bilateral interest.



"Both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction for this," the foreign minister said.



In the meeting, the Sheikh Hasina informed the Indian prime minister about the success achieved by Bangladesh in various socio-economic fields.



"The Prime Minister of India appreciated the strong leadership of the Prime Minister for the tremendous progress of Bangladesh," Momen added.



Bangladesh and India on Friday signed three memorandum of understanding (MoU).



The MoU are -- Cooperation on Agricultural Research and Education between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council and Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025.



The other MoU is between Bangladesh Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India for network connectivity to facilitate transactions in rupee and taka between the two countries.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters.



A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to attend the G-20 Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.



On arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:40pm local time (1:10pm BD time), the premier was received by Indian Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh. A cultural team also performed a welcome dance at the airport.



Earlier, Hasina and her entourage members left Dhaka for New Delhi by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the morning. Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana is accompanying her elder sister Hasina during the visit.



During her three-day visit the Bangladesh PM will address two sessions of the G-20 Leaders' Summit, which is going to be kicked off at Bharat



Mandapam Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future' on Saturday (September 9).

She will focus on different challenges like climate change in the global south, post-Covid-19 economic recovery, and disruption of the global supply of fuel, food and fertilizers and other essential commodities due to the ongoing war in Europe.



She will also raise the experience of Bangladesh's incredible success in various socio-economic fields to the world leaders participating in the conference.



On the sidelines of the summit, the premier is expected to meet four to five other visiting leaders on Saturday.



There is a possibility of (holding bilateral) meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Argentinian President Alberto Angel Fernandez, UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



India, being the president of G-20, invited nine countries including Bangladesh to the summit as guests, which are being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.



On September 10 (Sunday), the prime minister will return home in the afternoon, leaving New Delhi by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 12:30pm. �UNB NEW DELHI, Sept 8: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid emphasis on resolving the outstanding issues between India and Bangladesh through talks at the official level.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this during a media briefing about the outcome of the bilateral meeting between Modi and visting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."The Prime Minister of India expressed his deep gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her contribution to ensuring the existing peaceful situation in the North Eastern region of his country," Momen said.The bilateral meeting took place at the official residence of the Indian prime minister in New Delhi.Momen said that both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction over the existing deep relationship between Bangladesh and India."And they agreed to take effective steps to further this relationship," he said.Hasina noted that after his successful state visit to New Delhi on 04-08 September last year, a lot of visible progress has been achieved in various areas of bilateral interest."Both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction for this," the foreign minister said.In the meeting, the Sheikh Hasina informed the Indian prime minister about the success achieved by Bangladesh in various socio-economic fields."The Prime Minister of India appreciated the strong leadership of the Prime Minister for the tremendous progress of Bangladesh," Momen added.Bangladesh and India on Friday signed three memorandum of understanding (MoU).The MoU are -- Cooperation on Agricultural Research and Education between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council and Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025.The other MoU is between Bangladesh Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India for network connectivity to facilitate transactions in rupee and taka between the two countries.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters.A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to attend the G-20 Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.On arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:40pm local time (1:10pm BD time), the premier was received by Indian Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh. A cultural team also performed a welcome dance at the airport.Earlier, Hasina and her entourage members left Dhaka for New Delhi by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the morning. Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana is accompanying her elder sister Hasina during the visit.During her three-day visit the Bangladesh PM will address two sessions of the G-20 Leaders' Summit, which is going to be kicked off at BharatMandapam Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future' on Saturday (September 9).She will focus on different challenges like climate change in the global south, post-Covid-19 economic recovery, and disruption of the global supply of fuel, food and fertilizers and other essential commodities due to the ongoing war in Europe.She will also raise the experience of Bangladesh's incredible success in various socio-economic fields to the world leaders participating in the conference.On the sidelines of the summit, the premier is expected to meet four to five other visiting leaders on Saturday.There is a possibility of (holding bilateral) meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Argentinian President Alberto Angel Fernandez, UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.India, being the president of G-20, invited nine countries including Bangladesh to the summit as guests, which are being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.On September 10 (Sunday), the prime minister will return home in the afternoon, leaving New Delhi by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 12:30pm. �UNB