Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prez reaches S'pore from Indonesia

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

JAKARTA, Sept 8: President Mohammed Shahabuddin reached Singapore Friday afternoon winding up his five-day Indonesia tour where he attended the 43rd ASEAN Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.

 A VVIP flight (aircraft BG-1911) of Bangladesh Biman Airlines Limited, carrying the President and his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana, reached Changi International Airport in Singapore at 2:12pm (Singapore time).

 On the arrival, the President was welcomed by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore Tauhedul Islam and senior officials concerned of the Bangladesh High Commission.

The Head of the State and his wife will have their health check-up there.

Earlier, President Shahabuddin departed Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in the Indonesian capital at 11 am (Jakarta time).

In the airport, the President was seen off by Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif and senior officials at Bangladesh Mission in Indonesia.

Bangladesh President arrived in Jakarta on September 4.

He attended the three-day 43rd ASEAN summit held from September 5 to 7, 2023 under the chairmanship of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

 With the theme of "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", the President Shahabuddin, along with his wife attended the summit's opening ceremony in the morning of September 5.

 Chairperson of Bangladesh National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen also accompanied the President there.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd ASEAN Summit was not only attended by 10 organizational leaders from ASEAN countries and some state leaders, head of the state and the government, but partner countries also participated in it.

 Host country Indonesia has invited as many as 27 world leaders and international bodies, the executive directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for Jakarta ASEAN Summit, said ASEAN secretary general.

 The President also held separate bilateral meetings with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and Secretary-General of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Dr Salman Al Farisi on September 6.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Bangladesh President attended the 18th "East Asia Summit (EAS) and delivered his speech as the chair of guest on September 7.

He raised different south ASEAN issues focusing on Rohingya crisis in Myanmar coincided with the problems that Bangladesh is now facing centring the repatriation of forcibly displaced 1.2 million Myanmar nationals who have taken shelter in Bangladesh's territory a seven-year back.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, Bangladesh President exchanged greetings with some world leaders.

They are: Secretary General of the United Nations Ant�nio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Ch�nh and Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Sonexay Siphandone.

President Shahabuddin is scheduled to return home on September 16.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hasina, Modi agree to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through talks
Prez reaches S'pore from Indonesia
With G20, US fetes India's rise while accepting differences
Hasina urges Russia to find way to stop Ukraine war
Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home
23 CU students injured falling off roof of running shuttle train
BD-Russia working on using nat'l currencies for trade payment
51 Jamaat-Shibir men held for holding illegal protests, sent to jail


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft