Lavrov Calls On PM

Hasina urges Russia to find way to stop Ukraine war

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Russia for finding a way to stop the Russia-Ukraine war through negotiations and in a peaceful manner.

She made the call when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Friday morning prior to her departure for New Delhi, India to attend the G-20 Summit.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening after attending the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, however this is the first visit by a Russian Foreign Minister since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sought more cooperation from Russia to ensure the supply of wheat and fertiliser during the war-torn situation.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister sought Bangladesh's support to realise its unpaid bills through a new mechanism, sources said.

His visit comes at a time when Western countries are keeping Russia under pressure over its invasion of Ukraine.

Following the call on, Russia's top diplomat visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road 32 to pay his respects to the architect of independent Bangladesh.

During his Dhaka visit, Lavrov also held a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday night.

"We believe that outside actors should limit themselves to simply raising the favourable conditions for finding mutually acceptable solutions.

This is exactly what Russia is doing, and we will continue to do so," the Russian Foreign Minister told in a joint statement.

Lavrov on Thursday said Moscow appreciated 'the fact that despite pressure exerted on Bangladesh by the US and its allies, our Bangladesh friends are guided exclusively by their national interest in foreign policy."

He called the US and its allies' Indo-Pacific strategy not only a drive to deter China and isolate Russia in the region but also an 'expansionist drive' on the part of the  North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Foreign Minister said Russia and Bangladesh were moving fast to use national currencies for trade payments.

"We have agreed to increase our trade and investment," he said in his meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

He said the Russian company Gazprom had drilled 20 gas fields in Bangladesh and was ready to continue to do so. He added that Moscow had proposed supplying LNG, wheat and fertilizer to Bangladesh.

To discuss all those issues, he stressed establishing a permanent mechanism for regular contact, instead of annual discussions.

On the Rohingya issue, he said, Russia supported continued negotiations between Bangladesh and Myanmar to resolve the crisis.



