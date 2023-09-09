Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home

Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home

Sacked Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, who along with his family went to the US embassy in Dhaka Friday afternoon to 'seek refuse,' has returned home after three and a half hours.

"I along with my wife and three daughters are going back to my residence under police escort. " he told The Daily Observer in the evening.

"Higher authorities from the government have given me assurance, and said there is nothing to fear. I did not go there for a visa. I went to the embassy after receiving threats," he added.

The recently dismissed deputy attorney general Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan with his family had earlier on Friday took shelter at the US Embassy in Dhaka.

He informed this to the media through a text message on Friday afternoon.

"I am at the American Embassy, along with my whole family, for shelter. There are police personnel outside. I was sacked today � Over the last four-five days, I was being threatened on my Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This government repays love with imprisonment.

I don't have a US visa. I somehow managed to leave home with just three bags and my three daughters, and am sitting here. Pray for us," read the text message.

However, US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller said that they have no information about his status in the Embassy.

The government on September 7 cancelled the appointment of Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan and relieved him from the office of DAG.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a circular in this regard on Thursday night  stating that the exemption has been given as per the order of the President.

The notification mentioned that the appointment of DAG Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has been cancelled in the public interest under Section 4(1) of Bangladesh Law Officer Order 1972 and he has been relieved from the post of Deputy Attorney General.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, while answering reporters' questions at the Akhaura Junction Railway Station in Brahmanbaria district on Friday morning, said Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan was dismissed from his post.

DAG Imran Ahmed on Monday (September 4) told reporters that he had not signed the statement allegedly prepared by the attorney general's office in protest against the statement of world leaders over trial proceedings against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

However, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin had said the attorney general's office did not ask anyone to sign any statement.

The following day, Law Minister Anisul Huq said DAG Imran had violated the state's discipline by talking to media without the permission of the attorney general over signing a statement against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On August 28, world leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, issued an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating, "We are alarmed that he [Yunus] has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment."

In response to the call from the world leaders to suspend legal action against Dr Yunus, a total of 171 noted citizens, intellectuals, and professionals in Bangladesh issued a joint statement on September 2.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hasina, Modi agree to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through talks
Prez reaches S'pore from Indonesia
With G20, US fetes India's rise while accepting differences
Hasina urges Russia to find way to stop Ukraine war
Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home
23 CU students injured falling off roof of running shuttle train
BD-Russia working on using nat'l currencies for trade payment
51 Jamaat-Shibir men held for holding illegal protests, sent to jail


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft