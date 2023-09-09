

Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home



"I along with my wife and three daughters are going back to my residence under police escort. " he told The Daily Observer in the evening.



"Higher authorities from the government have given me assurance, and said there is nothing to fear. I did not go there for a visa. I went to the embassy after receiving threats," he added.

The recently dismissed deputy attorney general Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan with his family had earlier on Friday took shelter at the US Embassy in Dhaka.



He informed this to the media through a text message on Friday afternoon.



"I am at the American Embassy, along with my whole family, for shelter. There are police personnel outside. I was sacked today � Over the last four-five days, I was being threatened on my Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This government repays love with imprisonment.



I don't have a US visa. I somehow managed to leave home with just three bags and my three daughters, and am sitting here. Pray for us," read the text message.



However, US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller said that they have no information about his status in the Embassy.



The government on September 7 cancelled the appointment of Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan and relieved him from the office of DAG.



The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a circular in this regard on Thursday night stating that the exemption has been given as per the order of the President.



The notification mentioned that the appointment of DAG Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has been cancelled in the public interest under Section 4(1) of Bangladesh Law Officer Order 1972 and he has been relieved from the post of Deputy Attorney General.



Law Minister Anisul Huq, while answering reporters' questions at the Akhaura Junction Railway Station in Brahmanbaria district on Friday morning, said Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan was dismissed from his post.



DAG Imran Ahmed on Monday (September 4) told reporters that he had not signed the statement allegedly prepared by the attorney general's office in protest against the statement of world leaders over trial proceedings against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.



However, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin had said the attorney general's office did not ask anyone to sign any statement.



The following day, Law Minister Anisul Huq said DAG Imran had violated the state's discipline by talking to media without the permission of the attorney general over signing a statement against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.



On August 28, world leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, issued an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating, "We are alarmed that he [Yunus] has recently been targeted by what we believe to be continuous judicial harassment."



In response to the call from the world leaders to suspend legal action against Dr Yunus, a total of 171 noted citizens, intellectuals, and professionals in Bangladesh issued a joint statement on September 2.



