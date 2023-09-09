23 CU students injured falling off roof of running shuttle train





CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: At least 23 students of Chittagong University (CU) were injured after being hit by hanging branch of a tree when they were returning to campus riding on the train's roof due to overcrowding.



The accident occurred on Thursday night.





They are identified as Amjad Hossain Sohag, 18, Khalilur Rahman, 22, and Angsainu Marma, 21.



CMCH police outpost Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam Ashiq said that several students on the roof of the train suffered injuries after getting hit by tree branches.



Sixteen injured students were taken to CMCH. They were first admitted to different wards of the hospital.



As the condition deteriorated, three were transferred to the ICU on the advice of a doctor at night (on Thursday).



He further said that five people had been undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery ward.



They are: Taijul Islam, 21, Abu Sayeed, 24, Mohammad San, 21, Rafsan, 23, and Aslam, 22. Eight others injured in the same incident are being treated in the hospital's casualty ward.



Enraged by the incident, the students vandalised the campus's police outpost, shops, their valuables including chairs and tables and set fire on tyres in front of the Zero Point of the university.



At one stage, they also moved to the bungalow of the university's VC and also went on rampage there, creating panic on the campus.



CU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter visited the injured students at midnight at CMCH. She inquired about their condition and talked to the hospital authorities to ensure that they got the best treatment.



According to a source, students often travel on the roof of shuttle train because there is not enough space inside the train.



Currently, two shuttle trains operate from city to varsity campus 14 times a day. Each shuttle train has ten coaches.



However, as there are fewer compartments in comparison to the number of students, many travel on the roof of the trains.



