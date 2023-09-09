Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

23 CU students injured falling off roof of running shuttle train

3 in ICU, VC\'s bungalow, police outpost vandalised

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

3 in ICU, VC's bungalow, police outpost vandalised
CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: At least 23 students of Chittagong University (CU) were injured after being hit by hanging branch of a tree when they were returning to campus riding on the train's roof due to overcrowding.

The accident occurred on Thursday night.
Three out of the injured students are now in critical condition undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

They are identified as Amjad Hossain Sohag, 18, Khalilur Rahman, 22, and Angsainu Marma, 21.

CMCH police outpost Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam Ashiq said that several students on the roof of the train suffered injuries after getting hit by tree branches.

Sixteen injured students were taken to CMCH. They were first admitted to different wards of the hospital.
     
As the condition deteriorated, three were transferred to the ICU on the advice of a doctor at night (on Thursday).

He further said that five people had been undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery ward.

They are: Taijul Islam, 21, Abu Sayeed, 24, Mohammad San, 21, Rafsan, 23, and Aslam, 22. Eight others injured in the same incident are being treated in the hospital's casualty ward.

Enraged by the incident, the students vandalised the campus's police outpost, shops, their valuables including chairs and tables and set fire on tyres in front of the Zero Point of the university.

At one stage, they also moved to the bungalow of the university's VC  and also went on rampage there, creating panic on the campus.

CU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter visited the injured students at midnight at CMCH. She inquired about their condition and talked to the hospital authorities to ensure that they got the best treatment.

According to a source, students often travel on the roof of shuttle train because there is not enough space inside the train.

Currently, two shuttle trains operate from city to varsity campus 14 times a day. Each shuttle train has ten coaches.

However, as there are fewer compartments in comparison to the number of students, many travel on the roof of the trains.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hasina, Modi agree to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through talks
Prez reaches S'pore from Indonesia
With G20, US fetes India's rise while accepting differences
Hasina urges Russia to find way to stop Ukraine war
Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home
23 CU students injured falling off roof of running shuttle train
BD-Russia working on using nat'l currencies for trade payment
51 Jamaat-Shibir men held for holding illegal protests, sent to jail


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft