BD-Russia working on using nat'l currencies for trade payment





Russia and Bangladesh were moving fast towards using their respective national currencies for trade payments.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday told the media, "We have agreed to increase our trade and investment relations."





"We are also discussing the possibility of supplying wheat and fertiliser," he said.



Following an hour-long meeting, Lavrov said Russia will continue supplying Bangladesh with food grains and energy.



"We also agreed on a roadmap to work towards duty free access of Bangladeshi exports," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.



The Russian FM said they will consider changing the modalities of work such as instead of discussing trade annually, the two countries will make it a permanent avenue of operation.



The Russian Foreign Minister said they have agreed to increase and strengthen trade and investment relations with Bangladesh.



Describing Bangladesh a good and long-standing partner in South Asia, he said they are intensifying their bilateral contact with Bangladesh.



The Russian Foreign Minister also talked about flagship project- Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and laid emphasis on its implementation in a consistent manner.



In recent years, bilateral trade has consistently exceeded $2 billion. Staple Russian exports include industrial equipment, metals, mineral fertiliser and wheat.



The primary imports to Russia consist mainly of clothing and seafood. In 2022, due to the adverse international situation, our trade fell by 21.4 per cent to $2.35 billion, Lavrov said.



Measures to overcome this negative trend will be discussed by the Intergovernmental Russian-Bangladeshi Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.



The commission's first meeting was held in Moscow on October 24, 2018, the second in Dhaka on November 14, 2019, and the third and fourth took place via videoconference on December 15, 2021 and March 15, 2023, respectively.



Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant commissioning in 2024-2025 will come as a breakthrough in Bangladesh's energy sector, the Russian side said.



At the same time, Russia's involvement in its construction ensures long-term work for over 100 industrial companies in Russia.



Russian expertise in traditional energy is highly sought after in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said.



Russia and Bangladesh were moving fast towards using their respective national currencies for trade payments.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday told the media, "We have agreed to increase our trade and investment relations."Echoing the Foreign Minister's voice, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said relevant agencies are discussing the possibility of supplying LNG to Bangladesh."We are also discussing the possibility of supplying wheat and fertiliser," he said.Following an hour-long meeting, Lavrov said Russia will continue supplying Bangladesh with food grains and energy."We also agreed on a roadmap to work towards duty free access of Bangladeshi exports," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.The Russian FM said they will consider changing the modalities of work such as instead of discussing trade annually, the two countries will make it a permanent avenue of operation.The Russian Foreign Minister said they have agreed to increase and strengthen trade and investment relations with Bangladesh.Describing Bangladesh a good and long-standing partner in South Asia, he said they are intensifying their bilateral contact with Bangladesh.The Russian Foreign Minister also talked about flagship project- Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and laid emphasis on its implementation in a consistent manner.In recent years, bilateral trade has consistently exceeded $2 billion. Staple Russian exports include industrial equipment, metals, mineral fertiliser and wheat.The primary imports to Russia consist mainly of clothing and seafood. In 2022, due to the adverse international situation, our trade fell by 21.4 per cent to $2.35 billion, Lavrov said.Measures to overcome this negative trend will be discussed by the Intergovernmental Russian-Bangladeshi Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.The commission's first meeting was held in Moscow on October 24, 2018, the second in Dhaka on November 14, 2019, and the third and fourth took place via videoconference on December 15, 2021 and March 15, 2023, respectively.Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant commissioning in 2024-2025 will come as a breakthrough in Bangladesh's energy sector, the Russian side said.At the same time, Russia's involvement in its construction ensures long-term work for over 100 industrial companies in Russia.Russian expertise in traditional energy is highly sought after in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said.