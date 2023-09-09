51 Jamaat-Shibir men held for holding illegal protests, sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Shanta Akhter passed the order rejecting their bail prayer.



Jatrabari Police Sub Inspector Md Mamun Matubbor, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the accused Jamaat men before the court with a prayer to keep them in jail until the investigation was completed.





The case statement is that Jamaat leaders and activists brought out a procession at Kajla area under Jatrabari Police suddenly without police permission. They hurled crude bombs, brickbats at police when police tried to stop them.



In response, police fired birdshots to disperse Jamaat activists and arrested 46 of them.



Jamaat leaders and activists, however, said that the police suddenly fired teargas shells at the procession and arrested numerous leaders and activists.



In a social media statement, Jamaat said that they were marching in a procession. Police suddenly launched the unprovoked attack with opening firearms and teargas shells.



Jamaat leaders demanded the ruling Awami League step down and hold general elections under a neutral caretaker government.



The party also demanded immediate release of their arrested leaders and activists and protested at the police obstruction to holding namaz-e-janaza of Delwar Hossain Sayedee in the capital.



Police Sub Inspector Rashedul Islam filed a with case with Jatrabari Police accusing tem under section penal code, special powers acts and explosive substance act.



Meanwhile our Moulvibazar Correspondent reports police detained five leaders and activists of Moulvibazar district Jamaat, including the Ameer and Secretary, in Shahbandar area of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila on Thursday night.



The detainees are Moulvibazar district Jamaat Ameer Engr Md Shahed Ali, district Jamaat Secretary Yamir Ali, Jamaat Islami Bangladesh Moulvibazar Sadar upazila branch Ameer Fakhrul Islam, Moulvibazar municipality unit Jamaat Secretary Morshed Chowdhury and Moulvibazar district Jamaat member Sheikh Shahabuddin.



Moulvibazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury on Friday said that acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of one Zakir Hossain in Shahbandar area of Kanakpur union of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila on Thursday night while they were holding secret meeting.



He said police detained five leaders and activists including the Ameer and Secretary of Moulvibazar district Jamaat on charges of planning sabotage in a secret meeting. A police case is pending against the detained.



