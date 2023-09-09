Dengue death toll crosses 700







With fifteen more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 706 this year.



During the period, 1,876 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 842 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.



A total of 9,730 dengue patients, including 4,265 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,42,587 dengue cases and 1,32,151 recoveries this year.



Meanwhile, UNICEF is intensifying its support to the efforts of the Government of Bangladesh to contain the dengue outbreak in the country.



To protect children and to respond to the public health emergency, UNICEF is delivering USD 2.25 million worth of urgently-needed testing kits, training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors. �UNB



