Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue death toll crosses 700

15 dead, 1,876 hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of dengue fatalities in the country has now crossed 700.

With fifteen more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 706 this year.

During the period, 1,876 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 842 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,730 dengue patients, including 4,265 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,42,587 dengue cases and 1,32,151 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, UNICEF is intensifying its support to the efforts of the Government of Bangladesh to contain the dengue outbreak in the country.

To protect children and to respond to the public health emergency, UNICEF is delivering USD 2.25 million worth of urgently-needed testing kits, training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hasina, Modi agree to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through talks
Prez reaches S'pore from Indonesia
With G20, US fetes India's rise while accepting differences
Hasina urges Russia to find way to stop Ukraine war
Sacked DAG who sought refuge in US Embassy returns home
23 CU students injured falling off roof of running shuttle train
BD-Russia working on using nat'l currencies for trade payment
51 Jamaat-Shibir men held for holding illegal protests, sent to jail


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft