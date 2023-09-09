Video
Khaleda's bail to be extended: Law Minister

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said that the government will again extend the suspension period of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence.

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said that the government would again extend Khaleda's jail term suspension period by another six months on the existing conditions.

"Khaleda Zia's six-month bail will expire on September 24. She will again be granted conditional release for another six-month" Law Minister Anisul Huq said while he was addressing as a chief guest at the special extended meeting of Binauti Union Awami League of Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

This will be the eighth term the government will allow the BNP chief to enjoy the facility on health grounds since 2020.

The BNP, however, demands unconditional release of the former premier, while terming the corruption cases false and politically motivated.

The 77-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release in 2020. She also received treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for several times since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021.

As per her physicians, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.



