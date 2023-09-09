PM likely to open 3 mega projects in Ctg on Oct 28







The projects include, the first-ever Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River, 100km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazr rail line, 16.5km long Elevated Expressway, Bakalia Access Road, and Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link Road.



The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) has decided to name the port city's first elevated expressway after former mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

The decision was taken at a board meeting of the CDA, chaired by CDA Chairman Zahirul Alam.



The Bakalia Access Road was named as Jane Alam Dobash Road, former MP and father of the existing CDA chairman.



According to project details, the tunnel will actually turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns". It has been constructed at the estuary of the Karnaphuli River.



The multilane tunnel will directly connect the Chattogram Port with Anwara upazila, which will directly connect Cox's Bazar with Chattogram.



The two tubes have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily. The length of the tunnel is 3.40 kilometres with an approach road of 5.35 kilometres alongside a 740-metre bridge linking the main city, port and the western side of the river with its eastern side.



As part of the project, bridges, totalling 740 metres in length have been built, linking the main port city and western side of Karnaphuli River with the heavily industrializing eastern side of the river and Anwara upazila.



The China Communications and Construction Company Limited (CCCCL) is the contractor working under the bridge authority, and the total cost of the tunnel construction amounts to Tk 10689 crore. Additionally, a 5.35 km long connecting road between Patenga and Anwara upazilas has been completed.



The Taka 18034 crore 100 km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar project has been implemented financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.



Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.



A direct railway connection with Cox's Bazar will change fortunes in the beach town as tourists always want to reach their destinations without hazards for their perfect vacation.



Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2687.99 crore.



Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3502.5 crore.



The CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.



A Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.



The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport.



