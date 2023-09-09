

Lavrov pays respect to Bangabandhu



Lavrov placed a floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and had a tour of the museum.



He signed the visitors' book there.

On his maiden visit, Lavrov arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday evening and held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.



Momen also hosted a working dinner for his Russian counterpart.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was also present. The Russian foreign minister met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning.



This was the first visit to Bangladesh by any Russian Foreign Minister since independence.



Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on his way to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. �UNB



