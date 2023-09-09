Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lavrov pays respect to Bangabandhu

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Lavrov pays respect to Bangabandhu

Lavrov pays respect to Bangabandhu

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Lavrov placed a floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and had a tour of the museum.

He signed the visitors' book there.

On his maiden visit, Lavrov arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday evening and held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Momen also hosted a working dinner for his Russian counterpart.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was also present. The Russian foreign minister met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning.

This was the first visit to Bangladesh by any Russian Foreign Minister since independence.

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on his way to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


PM likely to open 3 mega projects in Ctg on Oct 28
African Union poised to join G20 as new member
Lavrov pays respect to Bangabandhu
Biden, Modi are looking to tighten US-India ties as concerns over China rise
Four killed, several others injured in separate road accidents
AL wants to cling to power by making country a battle field: Fakhrul
Saima presents souvenir to Modi
Prime accused Monirul held  from Ramu


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft