

Four killed, several others injured in separate road accidents



Our Habiganj Correspondent added that three people were killed and two others injured when a pickup van ran over a CNG powered auto-rickshaw in Habiganj's Chunarughat upazila on Thursday night.



The deceased were CNG driver Rumel Mia, 35, a resident of Baro Ladia village under Mirashi union of the upazila. The identities of the two other could not be known immediately.

Local people said a CNG powered auto-rickshaw was going to Chunarughat town at night. On the way, a pickup van from the opposite direction ran over the CNG in Chanbhanga area at around 10:00 pm. Two people including a woman died on the spot. CNG driver Rumel Mia later died on the way to hospital.



The injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. Chunarughat Police Station Officer-In-Charge Rashedul Haque confirmed it.



Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that an auto-rickshaw driver died and a passenger was injured after being hit by a truck in Chapainawabganj on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam (27) of Narendrapur area of the district, confirmed Sajjad Hossain, Officer-In-Charge of Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station.



The incident happened around 8:00 pm on Thursday when the truck hit the autorickshaw from behind, killing Rabiul on the spot at Shibtola area beside Sonamasjid highway of the city, said the OC.



