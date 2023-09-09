Video
Four killed, several others injured in separate road accidents

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Habiganj and Chapainawabganj.

Our Habiganj Correspondent added that three people were killed and two others injured when a pickup van ran over a CNG powered auto-rickshaw in Habiganj's Chunarughat upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased were CNG driver Rumel Mia, 35, a resident of Baro Ladia village under Mirashi union of the upazila. The identities of the two other could not be known immediately.

Local people said a CNG powered auto-rickshaw was going to Chunarughat town at night. On the way, a pickup van from the opposite direction ran over the CNG in Chanbhanga area at around 10:00 pm. Two people including a woman died on the spot. CNG driver Rumel Mia later died on the way to hospital.

The injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital. Chunarughat Police Station Officer-In-Charge Rashedul Haque confirmed it.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that an auto-rickshaw driver died and a passenger was injured after being hit by a truck in Chapainawabganj on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam (27) of Narendrapur area of the district, confirmed Sajjad Hossain, Officer-In-Charge of Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station.

The incident happened around 8:00 pm on Thursday when the truck hit the autorickshaw from behind, killing Rabiul on the spot at Shibtola area beside Sonamasjid highway of the city, said the OC.



