AL wants to cling to power by making country a battle field: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said, "Awami League government wants to cling to power by making Bangladesh a battle field of the big powers."



He made the comment before starting a colorful rally from in front of the BNP's Naya Paltan central office by Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal marking the 45th funding anniversary of the Mahila Dal.





He expressed concern over the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment, "The US and its allies are trying to promote their interests in South Asia region by using the Indo-Pacific strategy with their goal to counter China and isolate Russia."



Fakhrul said, "Russian Foreign Minister's comment clearly depict that Bangladesh is going to be used as a field in the sphere of influence of the big powers.



The government's imprudent diplomacy and irresponsible statement push Bangladesh to such a dire situation. This is very alarming for us. "



He alleged that the Awami League government is completely responsible for creating such a situation and inviting danger for the nation. Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening on a two-day visit and held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.



At a press briefing later, Lavrov said Moscow would prevent any attempt to establish dictates and interference by the US and its allies in this region. It was the first visit by a Russian Foreign Minister since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.



Fakhrul urged the leaders and workers of the Mahila Dal to play important role in the restoration of democracy and said, "On this foundation anniversary, you have to take an oath that we would establish people's government ousting the existing one at any cost and hold the (next) election under a neutral non-partisan government."



The BNP leader said they want to realise their one-point demand peacefully without any violence and chaos.



He said the BNP's aim is to create a democratic environment suitable for holding free, fair, and credible elections.



Fakhrul said the fall of the current regime is inevitable as people are taking to the streets to establish a democratic and elected government.



