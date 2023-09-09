

Saima presents souvenir to Modi



Saima Wazed, the daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is a thematic ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.



She handed over the souvenir to Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

PM Hasina and Bangabandhu's grandson and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present at the time.



The Bangladesh PM went there to hold a bilateral meeting with the Indian leader in the afternoon.



Modi received Hasina on her arrival at the residence of Indian PM.



Hasina on Friday went to New Delhi on a three-visit to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.



Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana is accompanying her elder sister Hasina during the visit. �UNB



