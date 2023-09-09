Video
Home Back Page

Gang Rape Case

Prime accused Monirul held  from Ramu

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 8: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the prime accused of violating two teenage girls here on Monday night from Ramu upazila on Friday.

The arrested is Monirul Islam alias Harbodol, 35, a resident of Ghonapara area under Cox's Bazar municipality. Earlier on Tuesday, police also arrested Riyad, 30, in connection with his alleged involvement in the crime.

RAB-15, Senior Assistant Director Abu Salam Chowdhury confirmed the matter in a press briefing on Friday.

Tipped off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Rubber Garden area of the upazila on Thursday afternoon and arrested Monirul from there, he said.

He said the two teenage girls, who came to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka to perform dance at a programme, were reportedly gang raped by a group of miscreants at Kolatali Cottage Zone in Cox's Bazar.

The victims went there to perform dance at the invitation of some young people a few days ago.

Later, those who invited them to Cox's Bazar were the ones to hand them over to some people who raped them at Rajon Cottage, in front of Kolatali Cultural Centre on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the criminals forced them to board a Dhaka-bound bus but one of the girls got down at Ramu Bypass as she fell critically sick. Locals took her to a hospital and from there police sent her to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.



