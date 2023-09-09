Video
Bodies of couple recovered in Chandpur

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Sept 8: Police on Friday morning recovered the bodies of an elderly couple from a house in the Barakul area of Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur.

Police said local people spotted the bodies of the couple tied with ropes inside their rented house in that area in the morning and informed police.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Barman (65), caretaker of the house, and his wife Kajli Rani Barman (57), said Hajiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge A Rashid.

It is suspected that miscreants broke into the house on Thursday night, tied the victims' hands and feet, and strangled them, said police.

Local UP Chairman Mojibur Rahman Mojib stated that theft and robbery are on the rise in the area. The murders might have been committed as a result of theft or robbery.

"We suspect that the murder may have been the result of a family dispute. The miscreants tied their hands and feet and buried them in the house," said the OC.

Hajiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Muhammad Abdur Rashid said legal action is under process in this regard.




