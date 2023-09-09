Video
Speaker stresses innovative sustainable solution to tackle environmental risk

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Friday emphasized on finding out innovative sustainable solution to tackle environmental risk.

"Though Bangladesh's contribution is lowest in global environmental pollution, we are among the top countries in terms of environmental risk. This risk is growing alongside the financial progress that the South Asia region is seeing," she said.

The Speaker said this while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural function of three-day 'Regional Climate Summit 2023' at Hotel Sheraton Dhaka in capital's Banani area.

Jointly organized by Climate Parliament, The Earth, Observer Research Foundation and Climate Parliament Bangladesh, the inaugural function of the summit was addressed by Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Nahim Razzaque, MP, Tanvir Shakil Joy, MP, Climate Parliament India President Dr Sanjay Jayswal and PKSF chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, among others.

Laying emphasis on increasing the use of renewable and green energy, Dr Shirin further said that international and regional cooperation is very important in tackling environmental risk.

"We can build an infrastructure of regional cooperation to increase the scope of of effective assistance. We also can hold effective discussion, going beyond any geographical boundaries, on environmental issues," she added.     �BSS



