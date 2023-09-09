Son jailed for life for killing mother in Sylhet







SYLHET, Set 9: A court in Sylhet on Thursday sentenced a man to life in jail for killing his mother in Sylhet's Beanibazar upazila in 2018 .The convict is Kamal Ahmed, son of late Tahir Ali alias Sundar Ali of the upazila.Sylhet Additional District and Sessions Judge-3 and Special Tribunal-4 Judge Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan also fined the convict Tk 50,000, in default, he will have to serve six more months.According to the case statement, on January 31, 2018, Kamal slaughtered his mother Saimun Bibi over a family feud. �UNB