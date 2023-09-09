DMP arrests 48 for selling, consuming drugs in city







The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of September 7 to 6:00am on Friday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.



During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 842 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 205 grams and 311 puria (small packet) of heroin, 55.300 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 210 bottles of phensidyl syrup, 72 bottles of foreign made liquor and 96 can beer from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 39 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS



