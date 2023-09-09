No alternative to literacy to establish equity-based society: Zakir







"To establish an equity-based society by ending all discrimination cent percent of the country's citizens should be brought under literacy coverage," he told the inaugural session of International Literacy Day 2023 at the Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) auditorium in the city's Tejgaon area.



The state minister said education is the key to prosperous life, while education paves way for an enlightened future.

He said his ministry has continued its efforts to ensure quality education for all and it has taken realistic initiatives to provide necessary training for school dropout children and the elderly people to create livelihood opportunities for them apart from ensuring literacy.



Chaired by Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed, the function was addressed, among others, by Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh Abdul Karim, Director of Primary Education Department, Shah Rezwan Hayat, BNFE Director General Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad and Additional Secretary of the ministry Noorjahan Khatun. �BSS



