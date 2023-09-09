RAB arrests suspected killer in Turag thana area







The arrested is Md Sirajul Islam alias Imon, 32, son of late A Quduch of Habiganj district.



Confirming the matter to BSS, RAB-1 Senior Assistant Director (Media Officer) Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Parvez Rana on Friday said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force managed to nab Imon from Dhour area after 4:30pm on Thursday.

According to RAB sources, Imon admitted to RAB that he killed Riaz Uddin on September 6 in 2023 due to a dispute between them over money transactions.



Later, the body of the victim was found in a paddy field on the east side of Madhavchara canal in West Gangkul area of Baralekha thana.



A case was filed with the concerned thana after finding the body. �BSS



