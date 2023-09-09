Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Under-treatment monkey dies in Chattogram

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Under-treatment monkey dies in Chattogram

Under-treatment monkey dies in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Sep 8: The monkey, who appeared thrice before a Chattogram hospital for its own treatment, died on Friday noon while undergoing treatment.

DipanwitaBhattacharya, an official of Chattogram Wildlife and Biodiversity Reservation Department, confirmed the death of the much-discussed monkey.

She said the monkey couldn't be saved despite frantic efforts as it breathed its last on Friday noon while undergoing treatment under supervision of vets at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).

Earlier the money was shifted to the CVASU when its condition worsened, she said.

The monkey came to the limelight across the country when it appeared on its own thrice before Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex for treatment a few days back.

Local residents said that they first spotted the monkey in the area around a month back and since then it was frequently seen here and there.

The monkey with wounds was spotted in front of the upazila health complex on September 2.

Dr Nuruddin Rashed, a physician at the upazila health complex, said they found the monkey, with wounds, sitting on the balcony of the hospital when he was about to leave work on September 2.

Later, he dressed the wounds on the monkey, and it left the health complex, said the doctor.

The monkey again appeared at the hospital on the next two consecutive days, he said, adding that it was provided treatment.

The animal suffered from wounds caused by electric shock after it sat on power lines, he assumed.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bodies of couple recovered in Chandpur
Speaker stresses innovative sustainable solution to tackle environmental risk
Son jailed for life for killing mother in Sylhet
DMP arrests 48 for selling, consuming drugs in city
No alternative to literacy to establish equity-based society: Zakir
RAB arrests suspected killer in Turag thana area
Under-treatment monkey dies in Chattogram
6-yr-old girl dies as dengue cases rise in Kushtia


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft