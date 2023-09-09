

Under-treatment monkey dies in Chattogram



DipanwitaBhattacharya, an official of Chattogram Wildlife and Biodiversity Reservation Department, confirmed the death of the much-discussed monkey.



She said the monkey couldn't be saved despite frantic efforts as it breathed its last on Friday noon while undergoing treatment under supervision of vets at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).

Earlier the money was shifted to the CVASU when its condition worsened, she said.



The monkey came to the limelight across the country when it appeared on its own thrice before Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex for treatment a few days back.



Local residents said that they first spotted the monkey in the area around a month back and since then it was frequently seen here and there.



The monkey with wounds was spotted in front of the upazila health complex on September 2.



Dr Nuruddin Rashed, a physician at the upazila health complex, said they found the monkey, with wounds, sitting on the balcony of the hospital when he was about to leave work on September 2.



Later, he dressed the wounds on the monkey, and it left the health complex, said the doctor.



The monkey again appeared at the hospital on the next two consecutive days, he said, adding that it was provided treatment.



The animal suffered from wounds caused by electric shock after it sat on power lines, he assumed. �UNB



