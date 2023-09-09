Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

6-yr-old girl dies as dengue cases rise in Kushtia

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

KUSHTIA, Sep 8: A six-year-old girl died of dengue fever in Kushtia on Friday.

Tanha, daughter of Mokhles Uddin from Satarpara village in Daulatpur upazila's Aria union, passed away while she was being transferred from Mirpur Upazila Health Complex to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital on Friday morning.

"Tanha was admitted to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. Later, she was referred to Kushtia General Hospital after her condition deteriorated on Friday morning, and she died on the way to the hospital," said Dr Piyush Kumar Saha of Mirpur Upazila Health Complex.

Kushtia is witnessing an increase in daily dengue cases. On Friday morning, 30 patients were admitted to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital.

Another 12 people were admitted in a span of 24 hours, said Dr Taposh Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer of the hospital.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bodies of couple recovered in Chandpur
Speaker stresses innovative sustainable solution to tackle environmental risk
Son jailed for life for killing mother in Sylhet
DMP arrests 48 for selling, consuming drugs in city
No alternative to literacy to establish equity-based society: Zakir
RAB arrests suspected killer in Turag thana area
Under-treatment monkey dies in Chattogram
6-yr-old girl dies as dengue cases rise in Kushtia


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft