6-yr-old girl dies as dengue cases rise in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Sep 8: A six-year-old girl died of dengue fever in Kushtia on Friday.Tanha, daughter of Mokhles Uddin from Satarpara village in Daulatpur upazila's Aria union, passed away while she was being transferred from Mirpur Upazila Health Complex to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital on Friday morning."Tanha was admitted to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. Later, she was referred to Kushtia General Hospital after her condition deteriorated on Friday morning, and she died on the way to the hospital," said Dr Piyush Kumar Saha of Mirpur Upazila Health Complex.Kushtia is witnessing an increase in daily dengue cases. On Friday morning, 30 patients were admitted to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital.Another 12 people were admitted in a span of 24 hours, said Dr Taposh Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer of the hospital. �UNB