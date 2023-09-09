Video
Hasan urges medics for all-out strides to earn people’s confidence further

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday urged the physicians and other concerned with healthcare to make their all-out strides to increase public confidence further on them and reach the benefits of healthcare development to all.

"The government has taken various initiatives at the public and private levels to reach healthcare to people's doorsteps. All concerned should make further efforts as the people can enjoy the benefits and their confidence can be increased further on physicians and hospitals," he said.

Hasan was addressing as the chief guest an orientation and annual award distribution event of Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital Medical College at Agrabad in the port city.

"We want to take the country forward with our united efforts. We want to turn Bangladesh into a social welfare state side by side with making material development. The role of those involved in healthcare is very important to this end," he said.

Highlighting different development works in health sector, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said many private and public medical colleges have been built in the last 15 years while about 12,000 community clinics, one for each six thousand people, have been built across the country.

The clinics are providing 30 types of free medicines which is nowhere in neighbouring countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

After independence, average life expectancy was 39 years which is now 73 years surpassing that of India and Pakistan, he mentioned.

Asked why many patients go abroad including neighboring Indian cities of Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi, he said the country's physicians are meritorious but tendency of earning excessive profits by different hospitals and clinics is creating distrust on physicians and hospitals causing massive sufferings to commoners.

Describing malpractice of some medics and hospitals, he said, "In many cases it is seen there is no need to take a patient to ICU but he or she has been kept there. Despite realizing the patient will die, he or she has been put on life support. Such cases are very common now".

The Ministry of Health, Medical and Dental Council and Chattogram Medical University can also play a role in this regard, he said.

About Bangladesh's relations with outside world, the information minister said as the current president of the G20, host nation India, invited only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the sub-continent to attend it.

He said Russian foreign minister visited Bangladesh on Thursday while French prime minister will come on September 10.

Noting that several days back a security dialogue between Bangladesh and the United States was held, Hasan said the dialogue is testimony of Bangladesh's multifaceted cooperation and multidimensional relations with the US.    �UNB



