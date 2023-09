The arrested are Md Arif Hossain, 19, Md Sohel, 28 and Md Shah Alam, 24.



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: Kotwali thana police in a drive arrested three drug traders with 30 kgs of ganja at city's Marinars road under Kotwali thana early on Friday.The arrested are Md Arif Hossain, 19, Md Sohel, 28 and Md Shah Alam, 24.Police arrested three drug dealers from a vehicle with 30 kgs of hemp worth about Tk four lakh after raiding city's Marinars road at around 4:30am, said Arman Hossain, Inspector Investigation Kotwali thana. �BSS