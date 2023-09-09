Video
Dhaka broaches Rohingya issue at global forum once more

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Bangladesh has been running from pillar to post urging global community to find an urgent solution to the Rohingya crisis. Dhaka's calls mount as refugee situation has been going from bad to worse by the day during the past seven years and the only permanent solution to this long-standing problem is their quick repatriation.

Surprisingly, the world community has been paying a little or no attention to the goings-on at the sprawling Rohingya refugee camps which have emerged as possible breeding places of terrorist activities threatening regional peace and security.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday broached the Rohingya issue at the opening session of the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.

He sought urgent global actions for durable solutions to the Rohingya issue saying that any delay in safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals may put the entire region at risk.

The president rightly said that now it is the collective responsibility of the international community to look for an end to the Rohingya crisis without any further delay.

It was the magnanimity of Bangladesh and its Prime Minister Sheikh to provide abodes to over 1.2 million forcibly displaced people from Myanmar on humanitarian grounds  that has earned her global gongs and kudos and prompted the UK-based 'Channel 4' to dub her the 'Mother of Humanity'.

Bangladesh has done much on its part with its limited resources. Now it has become a global issue and the onus is placed with the world community to share responsibility as the Rohingya crisis has been increasingly becoming a threat to regional and global peace.

Rohingya refugees are jeopardizing peace in many ways. Their camps have been used as the international route of drug trade ranging from Yaba to the relatively new but far more dangerous drug, crystal meth, that has turned into a new menace in Bangladesh as there has been increased smuggling of this meth from Myanmar in recent years.

The reason is that a significant portion of Rohingya drug traffickers have direct connections with their Myanmar counterparts and they easily bring in crystal meth to Bangladesh. Yet, not only different kinds of drugs are coming from outside. There is also huge cache of firearms being smuggled to the Rohingya camps.    
 
Early this year, there was a glimmer of hope for Rohingya repatriation when a Chinese-backed pilot project to return them to Rakhine State was undertaken but that initiative has not come to fruition until now. According to the plan, the first batch of 1140 Rohingya refugees were supposed to be repatriated to Myanmar at an unspecified date and a total of 6,000 will be sent back by the end of this year.

We hope that world community will give a serious thought to the permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis before it exacerbates further.



