Create mass awareness on dengue







Dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by the dengue virus carried by the Aedes mosquito. Symptoms of dengue fever usually appear within three to fifteen days of transmission of the virus through the bite of the Aedes mosquito. We can say dengue is the most discussed issue in the current situation.



Dengue fever is not only affecting urban people, it is also spreading to villages or remote areas. According to the World Health Organization, dengue hemorrhagic fever has several characteristics.

Dengue fever deaths in the country have exceeded all records. 597 people have lost their lives so far and 1 lakh 25 thousand 342 people have been infected with dengue. This dire situation is a matter of concern for us.



There is no approved vaccine for dengue virus. So it is important for us to be aware of dengue prevention. It is the duty of self-awareness to prevent the breeding of germ-carrying mosquitoes and to protect oneself from their bites.

Mst. Zely khatun

Dept. of Botany, Kurigram government College.



