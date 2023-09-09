

First aid education should be introduced at primary schools



This idea originated with the aim of creating public awareness about how first aid saves lives and saves people from various crises in daily life. We never know when misfortune may strike us or our loved ones or those around us.



First aid is the first or immediate aid given to any person with minor or serious illness or injury to save life, prevent deterioration or recovery. This includes early intervention in serious situations before receiving professional medical help, such as: treating minor conditions, applying plasters or bandages, saving life by applying measures to stop the bleeding of an injured patient, as well as cardiopulmonary rehabilitation before receiving professional medical help(CPR) to be performed. First aid is usually administered by someone trained in these matters. So it's good for everyone to have some basic knowledge to take care of critical situations, going from bad to worse or staying healthy until medical help arrives.

To take necessary steps to save the life of the injured person, to improve the condition of the injured person by giving first aid and try to avoid infection and to take the patient to the hospital quickly in case of major accident or emergency.

The second goal is to improve the condition of the injured person by providing first aid and try to avoid infection. First aid plays an important role in saving lives. However, proper training and knowledge is required to administer first aid to an injured person.



The third goal is to get the patient to the hospital quickly in case of a major accident or emergency. The ability to act quickly in an emergency can help save lives and reduce the impact of injuries.



First aid training is important. The foundation of first aid training is 'prevention'. It is always better to be safe than 'sorry'. Knowledge of first aid promotes a sense of security and well-being in people, encouraging them to be more aware and safe of the environment they live in.



Some injuries require very simple solutions like applying an ice pack or a quick rub. Sometimes it is not necessary to go to the hospital emergency department. In this case, the assistance of someone trained in a first aid course is sufficient. Applying simple first aid techniques can help reduce pain and provide at least temporary pain relief.



By applying first aid, immediate action can be taken after seeing any accident happening in the vicinity and saving the life of the accident victim. Accident training can be of greater benefit in traumatic situations.



Trained person knows how to prevent situation from getting worse. They will provide temporary treatment until professional help arrives, which will prevent the affected person's condition from deteriorating. And in any situation we take action with present intelligence. It sometimes brings benefits or helps to save someone's life. However, if someone has good knowledge or training in first aid, they can skillfully and confidently decide what to do after an illness or injury, which can save lives. And having a first aid box at home is useful. First aid box is a portable box. It can contain many things. With which minor accidents can be dealt with initially.

So that if a person is somehow injured or suddenly ill, he can be given emergency first aid. Some tools can be used to quickly decide what to do next for the patient. There are also some, which can be used to get some time after dealing with the situation first, which can be used to take the people who have been in an accident to a safe place.

There many types of accidents. Although there are various types of accidents, the most common but the most deadly today is the road accident. However, if it is possible to give first aid within an hour of the injury, it is possible to reduce the death rate in road accidents by 50 percent. To focus on this important issue, the slogan of this year's World First Aid Day has been chosen as 'First Aid and Road Safety' - first aid and safe roads.



Drivers, pedestrians and common people we all can avoid accidents by obeying traffic laws. Our vigilance and awareness can be the curtain between life and death. The goal is to save the patient's life as well as to prevent the deterioration of the condition, if possible, to improve it through immediate contemporary measures. First aid is to treat or nurse the illness and deliver it safely to the right destination by following the prescribed medical procedure. First aid consists of taking appropriate measures in general depending on the condition so that the patient is in stable physical condition until he or she is transported to a hospital or in critical condition.

Life and death of an injured, sick person largely depends on first aidAnd first aid should be affordable for everyone. One must know the basics of first aid application and acquire this knowledge through training. As we know, uncontrolled bleeding trauma is the number one cause of preventable death. So that no one dies due to uncontrolled bleeding in the absence of first aid, I recommend that all citizens learn to stop bleeding.

And the principle of determining first aid priorities is the principle of determining protocols like ATLS and based on that method, if individual steps can be performed correctly, more lives can be saved in an emergency. An easy way to remember the main points of this protocol is to remember it as 'ABCDE'.



Breathing: If breathing and heart stop (cardiac arrest), perform CPR. That is, press the chest slowly with your hands, it can make breathing normal.



Circulation and Bleeding:_Stop bleeding by applying direct pressure to circulation and bleeding. If the arm or leg is bleeding and a tourniquet is available, tie it over the bleeding site to stop the bleeding.



Disability:_ It should be noted whether the person is incapacitated due to organic causes or not. If he loses consciousness, he must be restored to consciousness.



Exposure and environmental controls: Loose clothing worn by injured or ill persons. If a blanket or thick cloth is available, it should be wrapped around the injured or sick person so that his body temperature does not drop. Lack of first aid is the reason why many people die in emergency situations. Knowledge of first aid is valuable to yourself as well as to the people around you. Knowledge of first aid will enable you to assist injured persons in an accident or emergency until help arrives.



The introduction of first aid education in primary schools should be compulsory. In this, children can learn the basic aspects of first aid at the beginning of life. Children should be motivated through first aid education programs to develop first aid and help people tendencies. And if the road accident patient is treated with care in the initial stage then almost 50% of the patient's death can be prevented. And first aid at the right time can save a life.

The writer is Founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society



World First Aid Day 2023 is observed every year on the second Saturday of September. Accordingly, today (September 09) is being observed as the First Aid Day in the country.This idea originated with the aim of creating public awareness about how first aid saves lives and saves people from various crises in daily life. We never know when misfortune may strike us or our loved ones or those around us.First aid is the first or immediate aid given to any person with minor or serious illness or injury to save life, prevent deterioration or recovery. This includes early intervention in serious situations before receiving professional medical help, such as: treating minor conditions, applying plasters or bandages, saving life by applying measures to stop the bleeding of an injured patient, as well as cardiopulmonary rehabilitation before receiving professional medical help(CPR) to be performed. First aid is usually administered by someone trained in these matters. So it's good for everyone to have some basic knowledge to take care of critical situations, going from bad to worse or staying healthy until medical help arrives.The second goal is to improve the condition of the injured person by providing first aid and try to avoid infection. First aid plays an important role in saving lives. However, proper training and knowledge is required to administer first aid to an injured person.The third goal is to get the patient to the hospital quickly in case of a major accident or emergency. The ability to act quickly in an emergency can help save lives and reduce the impact of injuries.First aid training is important. The foundation of first aid training is 'prevention'. It is always better to be safe than 'sorry'. Knowledge of first aid promotes a sense of security and well-being in people, encouraging them to be more aware and safe of the environment they live in.Some injuries require very simple solutions like applying an ice pack or a quick rub. Sometimes it is not necessary to go to the hospital emergency department. In this case, the assistance of someone trained in a first aid course is sufficient. Applying simple first aid techniques can help reduce pain and provide at least temporary pain relief.By applying first aid, immediate action can be taken after seeing any accident happening in the vicinity and saving the life of the accident victim. Accident training can be of greater benefit in traumatic situations.There many types of accidents. Although there are various types of accidents, the most common but the most deadly today is the road accident. However, if it is possible to give first aid within an hour of the injury, it is possible to reduce the death rate in road accidents by 50 percent. To focus on this important issue, the slogan of this year's World First Aid Day has been chosen as 'First Aid and Road Safety' - first aid and safe roads.And the principle of determining first aid priorities is the principle of determining protocols like ATLS and based on that method, if individual steps can be performed correctly, more lives can be saved in an emergency. An easy way to remember the main points of this protocol is to remember it as 'ABCDE'.Breathing: If breathing and heart stop (cardiac arrest), perform CPR. That is, press the chest slowly with your hands, it can make breathing normal.Circulation and Bleeding:_Stop bleeding by applying direct pressure to circulation and bleeding. If the arm or leg is bleeding and a tourniquet is available, tie it over the bleeding site to stop the bleeding.Disability:_ It should be noted whether the person is incapacitated due to organic causes or not. If he loses consciousness, he must be restored to consciousness.Exposure and environmental controls: Loose clothing worn by injured or ill persons. If a blanket or thick cloth is available, it should be wrapped around the injured or sick person so that his body temperature does not drop. Lack of first aid is the reason why many people die in emergency situations. Knowledge of first aid is valuable to yourself as well as to the people around you. Knowledge of first aid will enable you to assist injured persons in an accident or emergency until help arrives.The writer is Founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society