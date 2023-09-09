Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur







Their dream is sinking in the river. The erosion has reached closer to living houses. At present, the erosion is only about three metre away.



Since Sunday last six families are passing sleepless night. All houses around have got embedded in the river.



Minor Mridha on Tuesday said, he has lost houses due to breaking by the Sandha River seven times in his life. He has been living in the current house for the last 13 years. It is likely to go into the river bed anytime. "I can't sleep at night in fear of erosion," he added.



Farmer Nazrul Islam said, he has lost living houses nine times in his life. In the present house, he has been living for the last ten years. "But it can go into the river bed anytime. I have not ability to purchase land for making new house," he added.



Borakotha Union Chairman Md Shahidul Islam said, the erosion has turned severe in Naari Keli Village; in the last five days, about four bighas of cultivable land of the village got devoured by the river; and over 150 houses are under threat.



To tackle the erosion, the Water Development Board (WDB) authorities have been informed, but no measure has been taken yet, he added.



Zakir Mridha, 40, of the village said, any time over 50 houses can be embedded.



Farmer Adam Ali Mridha, 65, said, since Friday houses and lands of ten families got into the river bed; many are removing their houses.



The erosion has been continuing for the last two weeks, he added.



He further said, after losing houses, people are taking shelters on government roads and in relative houses.

WDB sources said, the Sandha River has caused erosion at 12 points.



Wajirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Faria Tanjin said, the erosion has appeared at different places; to tackle the erosion, emergency measure is being taken.



