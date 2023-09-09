Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Sept 8: People in Wajirpur Upazila of the district are passing sleepless days in fear of erosion by the Sandha River.

Their dream is sinking in the river. The erosion has reached closer to living houses. At present, the erosion is only about three metre away.

Since Sunday last six families are passing sleepless night. All houses around have got embedded in the river.
Monir Mridha, 60, and Adam Ali, 64, of Naari Keli Village at Borakota Union are passing sleepless night. The erosion distance is four metre away from Adam Ali's house.

Minor Mridha on Tuesday said, he has lost houses due to breaking by the Sandha River seven times in his life. He has been living in the current house for the last 13 years. It is likely to go into the river bed anytime. "I can't sleep at night in fear of erosion," he added.

Farmer Nazrul Islam said, he has lost living houses nine times in his life. In the present house, he has been living for the last ten years. "But it can go into the river bed anytime. I have not ability to purchase land for making new house," he added.

Borakotha Union Chairman Md Shahidul Islam said, the erosion has turned severe in Naari Keli Village; in the last five days, about four bighas of cultivable land of the village got devoured by the river; and over 150 houses are under threat.

To tackle the erosion, the Water Development Board (WDB) authorities have been informed, but no measure has been taken yet, he added.

Zakir Mridha, 40, of the village said, any time over 50 houses can be embedded.

Farmer Adam Ali Mridha, 65, said, since Friday houses and lands of ten families got into the river bed; many are removing their houses.

The erosion has been continuing for the last two weeks, he added.

He further said, after losing houses, people are taking shelters on government roads and in relative houses.
WDB sources said, the Sandha River has caused erosion at 12 points.

Wajirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Faria Tanjin said, the erosion has appeared at different places; to tackle the erosion, emergency measure is being taken.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Barishal Md Rakib Hossain said, the spots have been inspected; dumping of sand-laden geo bags will start rapidly to tackle the erosion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur
New fire station opens at Naldanga
10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps
Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field
Four people murdered in four districts
Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur
Man detained with firearms in Khulna


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft