Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur





NARAYANGANJ: Two minor siblings drowned in a water body in Bandar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased were identified as Samir and Tisha, children of Md Kamal of Amin area under Bandar Upazila.





Later on, local people spotted their bodies floating on water on Friday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene, the OC added.



JAMALPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Mahin Hasan, 10, son of Akhtar Hossain, and Saiyum Hossain, 8, son of Khoka Mia, residents of Talukpara Village in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nazrul Islam Sattar said Mahin and Saiyum drowned in the pond nearby the house at around 5 pm after they went there to take bath.



The family members searched here and there for them after they were missing for a long time.



Later on, the bodies were found floating on water in the pond in the evening and recovered by their family members, the UP chairman added.



